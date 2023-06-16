Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Up 13.8% in May

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,239,800 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the May 15th total of 1,089,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Columbia Care Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCHWF remained flat at $0.47 during trading hours on Friday. 145,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,980. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Columbia Care has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

