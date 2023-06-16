Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $182,188,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

