Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.40 and last traded at $56.90. 928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a $0.3576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

