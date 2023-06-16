Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Buys $78,260.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,120.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 29.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 41,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

