Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SID has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has an average rating of Hold.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.81 on Monday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.34). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is -4,200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 115,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

