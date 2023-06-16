Comparing BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) & Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and BorgWarner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -204.40% -12.88% -5.18% BorgWarner 5.97% 14.85% 6.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spruce Power and BorgWarner, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A BorgWarner 0 4 7 0 2.64

Risk & Volatility

BorgWarner has a consensus target price of $52.73, suggesting a potential upside of 8.49%. Given BorgWarner’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BorgWarner has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of BorgWarner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spruce Power and BorgWarner’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $41.29 million 2.86 -$93.93 million ($0.67) -1.18 BorgWarner $15.80 billion 0.72 $944.00 million $4.09 11.88

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BorgWarner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Spruce Power on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment focuses on the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Fuel Injection segment includes gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems that deliver efficiency for traditional and hybrid vehicles with gasoline combustion engines. The Aftermarket segment sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

