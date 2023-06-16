Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) COO Maria Hedden Buys 2,233 Shares

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) COO Maria Hedden bought 2,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,985.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,860.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Comtech Telecommunications Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $8.86 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $16.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications
About Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.
Read More
