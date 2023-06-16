Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Up 3.9%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.

Featured Articles

