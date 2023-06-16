Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $40.00 at Mizuho

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

Confluent stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $282,534.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock valued at $53,259,148. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $44,837,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 18.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.