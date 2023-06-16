Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Reaches $0.0072

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $97,540.08 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

