Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,784 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,256,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,901,000 after acquiring an additional 511,524 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,739,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,103,000 after buying an additional 1,601,052 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $102.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

