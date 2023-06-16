Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 90,345 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 504,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 351,790 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $12,560,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 413,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 101,243 shares during the last quarter.

Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:PMAY opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The company has a market cap of $452.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

