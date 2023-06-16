Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

