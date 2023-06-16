Contrasting NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tecsys and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecsys N/A N/A N/A NICE 12.80% 12.44% 7.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tecsys and NICE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecsys N/A N/A N/A $0.16 117.35 NICE $2.18 billion 6.67 $265.95 million $4.28 53.42

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Tecsys. NICE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tecsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

20.9% of Tecsys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tecsys and NICE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecsys 0 0 0 0 N/A NICE 0 1 7 0 2.88

Tecsys currently has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.21%. NICE has a consensus price target of $251.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.93%. Given Tecsys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tecsys is more favorable than NICE.

Summary

NICE beats Tecsys on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It also provides implementation, system enhancement, cloud, advisory, consulting, education, training, and maintenance and support services, as well as engages in sale of hardware. The company primarily serves the healthcare systems, automotive and services parts, third-party logistics, retail, and general wholesale distribution industries. Tecsys Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing. The company also provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; complete performance solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

