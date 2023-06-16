CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in CONX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CONX by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CONX by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX Price Performance

Shares of CONX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 20,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223. CONX has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.