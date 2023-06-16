CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 489,400 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the May 15th total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
NYSE:CORR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 59,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,245. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.
