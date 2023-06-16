Corp Srb Purchases 14,338 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 14,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,001.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,809,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,552,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Corp Srb purchased 25,400 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,488.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Corp Srb purchased 6,800 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.78 per share, for a total transaction of $494,904.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Corp Srb acquired 6,135 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.08 per share, with a total value of $448,345.80.

On Friday, May 26th, Corp Srb acquired 1,348 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.87 per share, with a total value of $96,880.76.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Corp Srb acquired 26,651 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.33 per share, with a total value of $1,927,666.83.

On Monday, May 22nd, Corp Srb acquired 8,789 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $639,839.20.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 202.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,135,000 after purchasing an additional 173,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,501,000 after purchasing an additional 95,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,500,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

