Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for approximately 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

