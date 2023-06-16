Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.01 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $8.67 or 0.00033645 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $72.34 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00044383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000824 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

