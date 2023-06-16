Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Rise 0% Following Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) same-store sales rose 10% in the month of May. Costco Wholesale’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $529.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $234.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.63. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.