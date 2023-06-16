Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY remained flat at $5.65 during trading hours on Friday. 261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.56.
Country Garden Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Country Garden (CTRYY)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.