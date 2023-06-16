Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY remained flat at $5.65 during trading hours on Friday. 261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Country Garden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.