Covenant (COVN) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Covenant (COVN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Covenant has a market cap of $21.56 million and approximately $144,356.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covenant has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,658,876 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

