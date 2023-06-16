Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Up 65.5% in May

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the May 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COYA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Coya Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Coya Therapeutics accounts for 0.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 5.79% of Coya Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:COYA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.62. 5,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,080. Coya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70.

(Get Rating)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.