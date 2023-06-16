CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised CRH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.
CRH Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,835. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64.
About CRH
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.
