CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CRH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

CRH Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,835. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64.

Institutional Trading of CRH

About CRH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 670.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

