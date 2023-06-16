Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) was down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 167,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 442,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.55% and a negative net margin of 4,090.69%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

