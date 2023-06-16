Critical Analysis: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) vs. Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lufax and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 2 4 4 0 2.20 Argo Blockchain 1 5 2 0 2.13

Lufax presently has a consensus target price of $2.51, indicating a potential upside of 60.68%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 560.19%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Lufax.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $8.43 billion 0.42 $1.29 billion $0.25 6.24 Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 0.84 -$240.24 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lufax and Argo Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lufax has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 8.18% 4.33% 1.17% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lufax beats Argo Blockchain on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

