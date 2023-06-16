Critical Comparison: SCWorx (WORX) versus Its Competitors

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SCWorx to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
11.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares SCWorx and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SCWorx
|$4.04 million
|-$1.85 million
|-2.89
|SCWorx Competitors
|$4.37 billion
|$127.89 million
|18.83
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SCWorx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SCWorx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|SCWorx Competitors
|161
|839
|1867
|53
|2.62
As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 23.64%. Given SCWorx’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares SCWorx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SCWorx
|-40.49%
|-24.70%
|-17.58%
|SCWorx Competitors
|-131.28%
|-42.03%
|-20.40%
Risk & Volatility
SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
SCWorx rivals beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
SCWorx Company Profile
SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
