Critical Survey: Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) versus Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -74.56% -95.15% -70.12% Pacific Biosciences of California -239.32% -47.46% -16.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biomerica and Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $18.87 million 1.48 -$4.53 million ($0.54) -3.07 Pacific Biosciences of California $128.30 million 25.92 -$314.25 million ($1.39) -9.58

Risk and Volatility

Biomerica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biomerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Biomerica has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Biomerica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biomerica and Pacific Biosciences of California, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Biosciences of California 0 4 4 0 2.50

Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Biomerica.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Biomerica on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomerica

(Get Rating)

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, that uses a simple blood sample to identify patient-specific foods which may alleviate irritable bowel syndrome symptoms; Helicobacter pylori test that indicates if a patient is infected with the H. Pylori bacteria. In addition, it develops products to indicate if a person has been infected by COVID-19. Biomerica, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; public health labs, hospitals and clinical research institutes, contract research organizations, and academic institutions; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It has a development and commercialization agreement with Invitae Corporation. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.