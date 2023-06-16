Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Shares Down 1.4%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. Approximately 761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

Croghan Bancshares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66.

Croghan Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Croghan Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Non-Residential, Construction, Consumer, and Credit Card. The company was founded on September 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Fremont, OH.

