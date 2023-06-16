Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $6.93 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00034113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

