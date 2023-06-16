CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. Wedbush increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.8 %
CRWD opened at $159.81 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.86, a PEG ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- AI Sleeper-Play Confluent Is Ready To Rocket Higher
- Bullish or Bearish? Vetting Animal Health Care Stocks
- Cavco’s Ratings Upside, Cheaper Homes Alternative?
- Analysts Are Raising Price Targets on These 3 Large Caps
- Can Jabil Add More All-Time Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.