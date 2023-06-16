CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. Wedbush increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

CRWD opened at $159.81 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.86, a PEG ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

