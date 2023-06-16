Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BSX opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $54.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,688 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,132. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.