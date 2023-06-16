Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,647,000 after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.97. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $131.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.