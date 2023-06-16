Crumly & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $292.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.46 and a 200 day moving average of $276.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

