Crumly & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

