Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 338,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 393,449 shares.The stock last traded at $22.50 and had previously closed at $21.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Cryoport Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cryoport last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $3,053,269.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,617.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $437,000.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,197 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

