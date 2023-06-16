Crystalline Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Separately, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,436,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVCBU opened at $10.73 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $12.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

