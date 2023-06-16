Crystalline Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,000 Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,510,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,265,000.

Embrace Change Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCGU opened at $10.65 on Friday. Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

Embrace Change Acquisition Company Profile

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

