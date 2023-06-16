Crystalline Management Inc. Invests $256,000 in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

LFACU stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Profile

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

