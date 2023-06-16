Crystalline Management Inc. Invests $503,000 in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 74,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter.

Kairos Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of KAIRU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

About Kairos Acquisition

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

