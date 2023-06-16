Crystalline Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

