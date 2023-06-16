Crystalline Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Liberty Global
In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Liberty Global stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
