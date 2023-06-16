Crystalline Management Inc. Takes $383,000 Position in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMCGU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,822,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,265,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Embrace Change Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Embrace Change Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000.

EMCGU opened at $10.65 on Friday. Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

