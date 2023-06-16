CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

CSPI opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. CSP has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $14.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.22.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 599,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,451,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,788 shares of company stock valued at $57,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

