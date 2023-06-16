CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $159,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CSWI traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.86. 28,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average is $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $164.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.
