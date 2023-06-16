CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $159,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.1 %

CSWI traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.86. 28,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average is $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $164.43.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 681.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 435,627 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,108,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,541,000 after purchasing an additional 122,656 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $9,642,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,335,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.