Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) vs. Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Critical Survey

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Partners Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Partners Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Partners Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partners Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Partners Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partners Bancorp 20.56% 10.80% 0.92% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Partners Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Partners Bancorp pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Partners Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Partners Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Partners Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partners Bancorp $67.86 million 1.63 $13.61 million $0.83 7.42 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Partners Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Summary

Partners Bancorp beats Dacotah Banks on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; line of credit, small business administration loans, and other loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; and personal insurance, personal investment, wealth management, estate, and trust services. Further, it offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, and elder care services, as well as cash management and merchant solutions. Additionally, the company provides leasing services, as well as estate planning and estate settlement services. Furthermore, the company offers operating lines of credit, real estate loans, and equipment loans and leases. It also provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services. It operates across various locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

