Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

Daiwa House Industry stock remained flat at $26.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,663. Daiwa House Industry has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Single-Family Housing Business; Rental Housing Business; Condominium Business; Commercial Facility Business; Business Facility Business; Environmental Energy Business; and Other Business segments.

