Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.68. 787,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,507. The company has a market cap of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.82. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.