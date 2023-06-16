Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.61.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.72. 28,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 18.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.1861 dividend. This is a positive change from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

