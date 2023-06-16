Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on Data I/O in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 119.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Data I/O during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 345,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DAIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.29. 6,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 million, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.00%.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

