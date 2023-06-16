Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady Sells 7,500 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

